SOUTH PARIS — Sadie Theriault has recently been promoted to associate director of finance at Community Concepts Finance Corp.
Theriault joined the organization in 2015 as an accounts payable/receivable specialist and then was promoted to the staff accountant for the housing improvement and community support departments in 2016. She has experience in financial reporting, forecasting, cost models, analyzing budgets and process improvement.
She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Thomas College.
