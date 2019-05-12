DEAR SUN SPOTS: I recently bought a baby quilt at a thrift store in Auburn. It was beautifully handmade by a great-grandmother for her new great-grandson, Bradley, born in 2007. I would like to offer this back to Bradley to be treasured for the special gift it is. Please call me at 577-5507 and identify yourself and you can have it back.

Thank you, Ms. Sun Spots, for the wonderful and interesting column you produce.—Marilyn, Turner

ANSWER: What an especially sweet story. Let us know if Bradley and the quilt are reunited.

As for the column, I have a great time connecting with all of you. THANK YOU.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston Senior Center is looking for mahjong sets for a group of seniors who are learning how to play. If you have a set you are no longer using and would like to donate it, we would be happy to pick it up. Please contact me at 344-8485 or [email protected]. Thank you!—Pat, no town

ANSWER: For readers who do not know, mahjong is a tile-based game that was developed in China during the Qing dynasty and has spread throughout the world since the early 20th century. It is commonly played by four people. I remember watching my grandparents play the game with friends, and they seemed to really enjoy it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Mechanic Falls Historical Society is looking for donations for our yard sale. We will accept them after June 2 on Monday through Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the location of the sale at 125 Elm St. in Mechanic Falls.

The sale is June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Working appliances, books and furniture can all be donated, but no clothing, please. For more information, call Nancy Petersons at 689-7025 or email [email protected]. All proceeds go towards maintaining our collection.—Nancy, Mechanic Falls

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Clover Health Care in Auburn is planning a Harvest Festival Day on Friday, Oct. 4 for all their residents, many of whom can no longer manage fairground terrain. We are looking to incorporate as many elements of a fair as possible to make this a great annual experience. We are looking for quilters, potters and artists willing to display their work, people with farm animals willing to visit for the day, jugglers, clowns and people willing to do demonstrations. If you can help us, please contact the Clover Health Care Activity Department at 784-3573, Ext. 205.—Donna, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: To the caring, thoughtful lady who paid for my groceries in Shaw’s on Monday, May 6, at 5:46 p.m., thank you ever so much, even though it was not necessary. I accidentally hit the wrong button on the keypad and it caused quite a commotion. Thank you for your patience and kindness. And thank you Sun Spots for being here and helping so many people.—No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: You are so welcome. Sun Spots is here for you. As far as your good Samaritan goes, we all get ourselves into a pickle now and again — some more than others. The kindness of strangers never ceases to amaze me.

Readers, if you have a story about an act of kindness you wish to share, this is the place to do it.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we will not use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

