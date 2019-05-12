Here are some motherly one-liners sent in by readers to enjoy and borrow. (My favorite is the last one.)

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

“It’s just as easy to fall in love with a rich man as it is a poor man.”

“Don’t slouch. You’re gonna have back problems when you’re older!”

“Never write anything down.”

“In anger, don’t close the door too hard.”

“It’s always best not to talk to the police!”

“You can always judge a man by the way he treats his mother.”

“Be a good citizen. . . . Be kind.”

“Just remember, babies go in a lot easier than they come out!”

“There’s always time for lovin’ when there’s chicken in the oven.”

“Always give your husband the nicest looking pork chop.”

— Writer Karen Schneider

