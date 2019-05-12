LEWISTON – George W. Gustin, 86, a resident of Wales, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 10, 1932, the son of Charles Gustin and Gladys (Winslow) Small. George graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1951. He proudly joined the U.S. Navy and served his country as a Seabee in the Korean War. He also attended the University of Maine at Orono. On Sept. 15, 1956, he married Kay Roberts in Auburn, Maine. He was the owner/operator of Hardwood Pre Cut Inc. for 51 years; he enjoyed making sawdust. George was also a master electrician. He was a member of Wales Presbyterian Church, Morning Star Lodge #41 A.F. & A.M. as a past master mason and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Litchfield. George served for many years on the school board and was instrumental in the creation of Oak Hill High School. He was a selectman for the Town of Wales and had served as a moderator at the town meetings for many years. He and his wife, Kay, enjoyed being members of the Squire Town Squares of Winthrop. George enjoyed time spent with his family and friends at their camp on Tacoma Lake. George and his wife, Kay loved to travel and had traveled around the world. He is survived by his wife, Kay of Wales; their five children; Kathy Williams and her husband, Geoffrey, of Richmond, Gregory Gustin and his wife, Annette, of Venice, Fla., Michael Gustin and his wife, Gail, of Wales, Ann Eaton and her husband, Rex, of Litchfield, Amy Mulherin and her husband, Todd, of Wales; brother, Lewis “Fon” Gustin and his wife, Florence, of Greene; two sisters, Arlene Gauvin of Brunswick, Janice Small of Durham; a brother, Ronald Small and his wife, Linda, of Bridgton, 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, and Josephine “Aunt Jo” Winslow. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Montello Manor Nursing Home for providing excellent care to George. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Wales Presbyterian Church, Route 132, Wales, Maine. Visiting hours will be held at 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with Masonic service at 6:30 p.m., at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Interment with full military honors will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn, Maine.

If desired, contributions in his memory can

be made to the:

Wales Presbyterian Church

Route 132

Wales, ME 04280, or

The Oak Hill High School Booster Scholarship Fund

56 School Road

Wales, ME 04280

