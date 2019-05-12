AUBURN — Registration for the twelfth annual Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K Series, presented by Central Maine Orthopedics, is open and filling up fast.

Online registration and downloadable forms are available online at www.triplecrown5k.com. Forms can also be picked up at the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston located at 62 Turner Street in Auburn.

The series opens with the YMCA Fit Fest, Sunday, June 9th at Festival Plaza in Auburn; followed by Emily’s Run on Sunday, July 21st at Edward Little High School and finishes with the L-A Bridge Run on Sunday, August 25th at the Rollodrome in Auburn. Each course is USA Track & Field certified.

Each 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature chip timing, prize drawings, food, refreshments, massage, music and awards that will start at 10 a.m.

The Auburn Firefighter’s Local 797 Kids’ Fun Run will precede each 5K at 8 a.m. The fun run is free to all youngsters.

The number of registrations for all three races, which totaled over 2000 participants in 2018, has allowed funding for three local community organizations and foundations. Over $28,000 was donated last year to the following non-organizations and foundations: The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston, the Fletcher Foundation, and the Bridge Run Foundation. Proceeds from the 2019 Race Series will also go to these organizations and foundations.

The Greater L-A Triple Crown fundraising series consists of three 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) races and is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Triple Crown registration is $50 while individual races remain the same. The last day for Triple Crown registration is June 11th and the price will increase to $60. Individual 5K registrations increase to $25 on race day. Registration for all Triple Crown 5K events is free for all children ages 14 and under.

This year we will provide cash prizes for the overall male and female in the top three places. (First Place = $150, Second Place = $75, Third Place = $50.) A $100 will be awarded to the first place male and female based on an age-graded system. Prizes will also be awarded to the fastest age-graded team and largest team. There are also category prizes for first and second place finishers in specific age categories.

Cornerstone Wellness sponsors a special Record Holder Bonus that is awarded when a course record is achieved. This year at the YMCA FitFest females have the opportunity to win an extra $700 for beating Erica Jesseman’s record of 16:59 set in 2016. Men have the opportunity for an extra $100 for breaking Jesse Orach’s time of 15:04 set in 2018.

For participants that do all three races of the L-A Triple Crown Series, we will provide cash prizes to the top 5 overall male & female finishers ($250, $200, $150, $100 and $50.). Age-graded, Age-graded team and fastest team awards will also be given. In addition, we will be providing signature Triple Crown prizes for the 1st and 2nd place male and female in each five-year age division.

This year all participants that run all three races will be able to take part in a grand prize raffle as well as other raffle prizes provided by local businesses.

There will also be a Triple Crown Participation & Team Award for those who complete the Triple Crown Series.

For more information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.triplecrown5k.com.

