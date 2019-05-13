LEWISTON — Cassondra Gray has joined the team at Cassiel’s Day Spa. Gray is a licensed, medically trained aesthetician who specializes in advance skin care, including microdermabrasion, chemical peels, microneedling, cryo treatments, skin rejuvenation, advanced exfoliation and facial and body waxing.
Gray is very active in continuing her education, attending advance skin therapies.
She is available for appointments.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Kids’ architectural design workshop coming to Norway art studio
-
Encore
Violinist Aya Wakita to perform at Oasis of Music
-
Encore
DAC Singers Workshop to feature ‘Songs of the Wild West’
-
Encore
Kids’ puppet show, ‘The Legend of the Banana Kid,’ set for May 19
-
Encore
Chocolate Church welcomes return of Schooner Fare on May 18