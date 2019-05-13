The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they have halted Dustin Pedroia’s injury rehab assignment because of minor soreness in his left knee.

Pedroia had been expected to continue his rehab assignment with the Portland Sea Dogs this evening. Portland begins a three-game home stand with Hartford at Hadlock Field.

The second baseman has been attempting to come back from complications from knee surgery in late 2017. He played just three games with Boston last season and six games with the Red Sox in 2019.

He has been on a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs since May 2, with four hits in 16 at-bats over parts of five games.

Pedroia was scratched from the Sea Dogs’ game in Trenton on Saturday because of soreness in the knee. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Pedroia was to be examined by doctors in Boston on Monday.

