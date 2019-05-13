A Florida man was arrested early Monday morning after he broke into a house in York and crawled into bed with an 11-year-old girl, according to York police.

York dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. reporting an unknown man had entered a home on Orchard Farms Road. The girl who called for help told police that a man had entered her bedroom and got into bed with her, police said.

The man fled the house before the 911 call was made. The victim was not injured, police said.

York police searched for the man with assistance from officers from Kittery and Ogunquit. After an extensive search using the York police K-9, Claudio Pinto, 31, of Miami, Florida, was found at a local hotel.

Pinto was arrested for burglary and assault.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the general public is not in danger.

