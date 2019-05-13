- Shane J. Morse, 30, Jay, domestic violence assault, May 1, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Joey P. Savage, 53, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, two counts violation condition of release, no bail listed as of May 13, Maine State Police.
- Dora L. York, 52, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, May 11, $150 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Christopher J. Burnham, 31, Strong, gross sexual assault, violation condition of release, May 3, $20,000 cash bail, May 3, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Brenda S. Dwiggins, 61, Farmington, operating under the influence, May 3, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Yarette Dones, 19, Wilton, aggravated assault, May 4, no bail listed as of May 13, Wilton Police Department.
- Carol Mack-Frost, 61, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence, May 4, $150 cash bail, Rangeley Police Department.
- Eric S. Tidswell, 43, Peru, four warrants violation of bail, May 5, no bail listed as of May 13, Franklin County Detention Center.
- A. Scotty Couture, 30, Jay, warrant violation condition of release, May 5, no bail listed as of May 13, Wilton Police Department.
- Carrie T. Masse, 35, Temple, operating after suspension-failure to pay reinstatement fee, May 6, $100 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Robert M. Stottlemyer, 55, Wilton, three warrants failure to appear, operating under the influence, May 6, sentenced and released, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Isacc K. Stanley, 46, Farmington, operating after revocation or suspension, May 7, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Allen Veilleux, 46, Jay, warrant failure to appear, May 7, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Zachary S. Dewar, 27, Jay, three warrants failure to appear, May 7, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Kip Lynch, 59, Stratton, assault, criminal trespass, May 8, $300 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Sherice L. Pillsbury, 30, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, May 9, $400 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Douglas Sullivan Theriault, 37, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, violation condition of release, May 9, no bail listed as of May 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Sandra Wood, 56, Farmington, operating under the influence, May 10, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Tim L. Murray, 38, Chesterville, warrant theft by deception, probation hold, May 10, no bail listed as of May 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Shauna Oakes, 27, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, May 11, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Michael Richardson, 29, New Vineyard, operating after habitual offender revocation-one prior, operating under the influence-one prior, probation hold, May 12, no bail listed as of May 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Michael J. Angelides, 31, Temple, violation condition of release, May 12, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Christian W. Dietzel, 34, Hiram, operating under the influence, May 12, no bail listed as of May 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Brian R. Holmes, 39, Jay, two warrants failure to appear, May 12, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Drew J. Roy, 37, Oakland, operating under the influence, operating without license, May 12, no bail listed as of May 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Martin Allen Farrington, 43, Jay, domestic violence assault, May 12, no bail listed as of May 13, Jay Police Department.
