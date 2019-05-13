LIVERMORE FALLS — Mackenzie Stevenson has joined the team at Renovation CrossFit as a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer.
Stevenson began taking classes at Renovation CrossFit in January, 2018, and in April this year she attended her CrossFit Level 1 training in Portland.
In addition to her work at Renovation CrossFit, she also works part time as a veterinary technician at Turner Veterinary Service.
She lives in Wayne.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Kids’ architectural design workshop coming to Norway art studio
-
Encore
Violinist Aya Wakita to perform at Oasis of Music
-
Encore
DAC Singers Workshop to feature ‘Songs of the Wild West’
-
Encore
Kids’ puppet show, ‘The Legend of the Banana Kid,’ set for May 19
-
Encore
Chocolate Church welcomes return of Schooner Fare on May 18