LIVERMORE FALLS — Mackenzie Stevenson has joined the team at Renovation CrossFit as a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer.

Stevenson began taking classes at Renovation CrossFit in January, 2018, and in April this year she attended her CrossFit Level 1 training in Portland.

In addition to her work at Renovation CrossFit, she also works part time as a veterinary technician at Turner Veterinary Service.

She lives in Wayne.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: