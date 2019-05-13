AUBURN – Paul J. Crowell, 89, a resident of Montello Heights passed away peacefully Thursday May 9, 2019, at the Hospice House following a short illness with his loving family by his side. He was born in Portland Feb. 16, 1930, the son of Edward and Edna (Wildes) Crowell.

Paul served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and continued to serve after the War in England for over 20 years where he met his future wife the former Elizabeth Dolan and together raised their son, James Sadler. He returned to the United States following the death of his wife Elizabeth to be closer to his family and grandchildren here in Maine.

Survivors include two grandsons, Paul Sadler and companion Rita Mae Morin, and James Sadler and wife Tanya, all of Lewiston; five brothers Richard and wife Audrey of Auburn, Everett and wife Evelyn of Jacksonville, Fla., Philip and wife Joan and Jess and wife Dena all of Burlington, N.C., as well as Kenneth of Auburn; two sisters, Ethel Brooks and husband Dana of Auburn, and Geraldine Zaccardi and husband Richard of Columbus, Minn., and special thanks to sister-in law Patricia Crowell of Lewiston.

Besides his wife Elizabeth he was predeceased by his son James Sadler, his daughter-in-law Betsy Sadler; as well as six brothers and three sisters.

Memorial services honoring Paul’s life will be held 11:00 Thursday May 16, at the funeral home. Committal prayers to follow concluding with military honors at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston,

Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: