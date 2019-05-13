LEWISTON – Simonne L. (Allen) Deschaine, 88, of Lewiston passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 4, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Lewiston on Aug. 18, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Virginie (Bourque) Allen. She attended local schools, was a homemaker for a period while her children were growing up and then worked as an inspector with the Philips Element Corporation for 25 years. On May 13, 1950 she was married to Joseph Deschaine from Keegan. Their loving marriage blessed them with three children and 54 years together until the passing of Joseph in 2004.

Simonne had an insatiable love of life and shared that love with family, friends and people she met. She had deep compassion for all that she did, including her role as a mother, wife, employee, friend and her special interests. Throughout much of her life she loved working on crafts of all kinds. Many of her crafts were shared with family and friends and adorn the homes of many people. She took her health very seriously and stayed physically active well into her advanced years. She would often be seen working out at a health club or the Bates College track. She was a woman of deep faith and would go to great lengths not to miss Mass, even when it became difficult for her to get around on her own.

Simonne had a contagious personality and drew people in with her infectious smile and laughter. Commonly, people would comment about her friendly manner and sense of humor; “she was fun to have around”. She had the gift of being “The wind beneath the wings” of family and many friends. The positive impact that she had on the people she touched will be sorely missed.

The final years of her life brought many challenges. We are eternally grateful to all the people and staff who have supported her throughout this period. The highly loving and professional staffs of Sarah Frye Home, St Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion and Beacon Hospice, became family for our mother. Words cannot express the appreciation our family has for all who cared for our mother.

Simonne is survived by daughters, Nancy (Deschaine) Tremblay and her husband Michael Tremblay, and Diane Deschaine, her son Michael Deschaine and his wife Susan (Fortin) Deschaine; sister Lorraine D (Allen) Perron; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by eight sisters, Corinne (Allen) DeForge, Lauretta (Allen) Lombard, Gloria (Allen) Lacasse, Irene (Allen) Lozier, Doris (Allen) Turgeon, Cecile Allen, Theresa Allen, Annette (Allen) Gagne and and two brothers, Robert Allen and Raymond Allen.

There will be a celebration of life for Simonne at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9 a.m., followed by a liturgy of the word given by Father John Fortin O.S.B. Interment will be at St. Peters Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

we ask that donations

be made to:

Sarah Frye Home

751 Washington St.

N, Auburn, Maine 04210,

where she spent

nearly five years.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: