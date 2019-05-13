Charges

Androscoggin County

• John Dewar, 53, of Lisbon Falls, on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 5:41 p.m. Monday at 2 School St.

Auburn

• Shawn Griffin, 50, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 3:30 p.m. Monday at 95 Spring St.

• Michael Scheib, 34, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, reckless conduct, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give a correct name, 3:31 p.m. Monday at 73 Pride Road.

Lewiston

• Christopher Davis, 38, transient, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 5:15 a.m. Monday at Sabattus Street and East Avenue.

• Elaine Havens, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence, 4:15 p.m. Monday at 855 Lisbon St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by John D. Arsenault, 51, of Lewiston and Scott Plourde, 55, of Lewiston collided at 3:07 p.m. May 8 on Russell Street. Afterward, Arsenault backed his vehicle into one driven by Nathan C. Hack, 21, of Greene, on Russell Street. The 2006 Chevrolet owned by Arsenault and the 2005 Jeep driven by Plourde and owned by Salina A. Plourde of Lewiston received functional damage. The 2010 Ford owned by Hack received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Allan Walsh, 46, of Westbrook and William Cote, 53, of Leeds collided at 7:53 a.m. Friday on Main Street. Auburn Patrol Officer Nathan Hood said Walsh was involved in a police chase at the time. The 2004 Nissan driven by Walsh and owned by Nathan J. Charron of Windham received functional damage and the 2008 Toyota owned by Cote received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Dennis E. Leblond, 40, of Lewiston and Katie Rittall, 26, of Lewiston collided at 2:28 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Street. That resulted in Rittall’s vehicle hitting one driven by Laurie A. Goodwin, 59, of Litchfield. The 2009 Lincoln owned by Leblond and the 2014 Dodge driven by Rittall and owned by John A. Kennedy of Lewiston were towed. The 2011 Toyota owned by Goodwin received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Andre J. Giguere, 60, of Sabattus and Sarah M. Stinson, 55, of Sabattus collided at 11:05 a.m. Saturday on Glenview Avenue. The 2010 Ford owned by Giguere and the 2010 Dodge owned by Stinson were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Aaron S. Barker, 26, of Leeds and Hunter Gish, 19, of Lewiston collided at 11:23 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. The 2012 Ford driven by Barker and owned by Brianna J. Beaupre of Livermore Falls was towed, and the 2007 Toyota driven by Gish and owned by Daniel Gish of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kristi D. Ridlon, 29, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Myles D. Smith, 23, of New York City, New York, at 12:19 p.m. Saturday while Smith was stopped at a traffic light at Main Street and Mollison Way. The 2009 Ford owned by Ridlon received functional damage and the 2018 Subaru driven by Smith and owned by Nina Justiniano of New York City, New York, received minor damage.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: