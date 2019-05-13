SABATTUS — Residents at Thursday’s annual town meeting are scheduled to vote on a proposed $2.9 million budget that could reduce property taxes.

The meeting is to begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

The biggest increase in the budget is $63,000 for a townwide property revaluation.

There is also a $10,000 increase for the Police Department, and a $26,000 increase for the transfer station.

Taxpayers will decide whether to appropriate money from the undesignated fund balance, including $48,000 to buy dispatch and 911 equipment, $40,000 for a dump truck with plow and $10,000 for new voting machines.

There is also an article asking voters to appropriate $47,000 for mold remediation at the two Fire Department buildings.

The proposed municipal budget, if passed, would decrease the property tax rate from $17.75 to $17.60 per $1,000 of assessed value.

