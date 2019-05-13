RUMFORD — Eight students of 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship will perform incredible feats of skill, magic and daring in one amazing performance at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 49 Franklin.

The class has been focusing on making tricks into performance pieces, which is truly an art form that is as old as time. Local magicians Scot Grassette and Nick Graham, assisted by Cindy Grassette, have stressed that attention to the small details is what makes the difference.

Scot says, “What you say, how you say it, how you stand and move are part of the performance arts that separates the boring from the dynamic!”

The “BIG” show features performances by students Lucas Malley, Brooke Brown, Logan Graham, Taylor Arsenault, Lee Carrier, Liam Graham, Tucker Hamner and Blake Bordeau. The audience will be amazed at the skill displayed in the opening segments — real personality pieces that will introduce attendees to each young magician. The performances will inspire wonder at the cleverness of the feature pieces, offering classic and modern methods. The students’ show will have audience members saying, “How did they do that?” The “Daring Finale” pieces will put folks at the edge of their seats.

Students will warn, “Don’t try this at home, we’re professionals!” But, don’t worry, each effect has been hand-picked for each student and has been rehearsed with safety as a top priority.

Tickets are $10 cash only on the day of the show and specially priced advance tickets are $8 at Bartash’s and All That Jazz on Congress Street downtown Rumford. They are also available online at www.49franklin.com.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for seating and cash only pub menu. Enter property on the right side of the building; the theater entrance is in the back.

