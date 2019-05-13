To the Editor:

Time is precious. Recently, the Greenwood Conservation Commission asked people to volunteer their time and energy on two occasions: May 4 to help with the Greenwood roadside clean-up; and May 11 to clear the trails at Maggie’s Nature Park. Thanks to everyone who volunteered on those days as well as to those who did their share both before and after those dates.

Recently Paul Motts volunteered to lead a bird walk at Maggie’s, and we saw and heard many varieties of warblers. We appreciate that Paul was willing to share his time and expertise with us.

This sort of volunteerism happens often in our area towns. We are all fortunate to live here. We have so many people who take pride in their towns and are willing to give their time to help our towns be good places to live. Thank you, everyone.

Betsey Foster

Norman Milliard

Mark Plourde

Greenwood Conservation Commission

