AUGUSTA — A new report released Monday found “clear and troubling trends” in the use of restraint and seclusion in Maine schools, including the disproportionate use of the potentially harmful techniques on students with disabilities.

Maine schools are restraining or secluding students at rates that are between four and 11 times higher than the national average, and the use of seclusion or restraint on students is rising in the state, according to the nonprofit agency Disability Rights Maine.

“Every school day in Maine, children are restrained and secluded, resulting in a denial of access to education for all involved, additional psychological trauma for many, and physical injury for some,” reads the report from Disability Rights Maine.

Statewide, the report found that use of restraint or seclusion increased from 12,000 incidences in 2014 to more than 20,000 in 2018. But the organization said even those estimates are based on incomplete data, and they said the trend as well as the lack of reporting shows that Maine’s law intended to discourage the use of restraint and conclusion is “a failure.”

“Bold action is required to ensure that we have done more than simply normalize violence against children,” reads the report. “Each and every use of restraint or seclusion should be treated like a true emergency.”

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the report on Monday afternoon during a hearing on a bill dealing with restraint and seclusion in schools.

This story will be updated.

