BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin International Music Festival, one of the world’s premiere music institutes, announces the 2019 concert season, June 22 to Aug. 3.

Sunday Matinees present two concerts in Studzinski Recital Hall featuring exceptional guest artists.

The Imani Winds are known for their wide-ranging program of American composers with roots in Argentina, Cuba and New York City. Formed in 1997, Imani Winds have built an international reputation on a “concept of connectivity,” engaging with the public through innovative and relevant programming and commitment to inspiring through outreach. Imani Winds will present their dynamic playing, culturally relevant programming and virtuosic collaborations.

Yefim Bronfman, one of the most accomplished pianists alive today, will present an afternoon of Beethoven. Internationally recognized as one of today’s most acclaimed and admired pianists, Bronfman stands among a handful of artists regularly sought by festivals, orchestras, conductors and recital series. His commanding technique, power and exceptional lyrical gifts are consistently acknowledged by the press and audiences alike. He has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, winning in 1997.

The Monday series feature world-class resident and guest ensembles joined by faculty in guest appearances. The season opens with one of today’s most vibrant and exciting young ensembles, the Calidore String Quartet. Fresh Avery Fisher Career grantees, the Calidore have prepared a program that combines characterful classics with a centerpiece by Caroline Shaw.

Shaw, whom the Washington Post recently called the most “idiomatic composer” for string quartet since Bartók, composed “Three Essays” specially for the Calidore Quartet last year. Violist Masumi Per Rostad joins them for Mozart’s last major chamber music work, composed the year of his death.

The series also features the American, Jupiter, and Ying Quartets, joined by faculty in special guest appearances, and the Horszowski Trio. Formed in 2011, the Horszowski Trio — named for the legendary Curtis pedagogue who taught pianist Rieko Aizawa — has been hailed as “the most compelling American group to come on the scene” by The New Yorker. They’ve assembled a sweeping program, juxtaposing Haydn’s exuberant “Hungarian Rondo” with the mournful austerity of Shostakovich’s opening cello solo. Joy and heartbreak are combined in Fauré’s early chamber work, building up to end the concert with a triumphal climax.

Wednesdays fill the intimate Studzinski Recital Hall with the festival’s commitment to bring world class performances of chamber music to Maine audiences. Festival faculty, guest artists and fellows collaborate to explore the vast chamber music repertoire and present patrons with inspiring interpretations. The series will feature not only chamber music classics, but new music presented by visiting composers.

Fridays showcase some of the festival’s most anticipated offerings, from chamber music to concertos with orchestra. Can’t-miss selections include the festival début of renowned violinist Tessa Lark, playing Sibelius’s violin concerto in D minor. Lark, recipient of a 2018 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship and a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Silver Medalist in the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, and winner of the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition, is one of the most captivating artistic voices of our time. A budding superstar in the classical realm, she is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky.

The stage is set one last time for the season finale, concluding with Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto,” featuring festival faculty Robin Scott, violin; Ahrim Kim, cello; and Elinor Freer, piano.

Free events represent over 90% of festival presentations, with over 175 events offered at no charge every summer. These include student performances, lectures, master classes, studio classes, community concerts, the Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music, and many more opportunities to experience the festival on a deeper level.

Live Steaming, now in its third year, allows audiences to view festival events on any internet-connected device. Viewers across the globe join Studzinski audiences and witness world class performances, master classes and lectures.

“Each year we wait in anticipation as our artistic directors and faculty carefully craft a body of repertoire to inspire us nearly every summer evening. The details are finally here!” said Daniel Nitsch, festival executive director. “As has become a trademark of the Bowdoin Festival, this season’s repertoire will span eras and genres, presenting a diversity of work from baroque masterpieces to compositions written this year. We hope you will join us at many of our 200+ events in idyllic Brunswick, Maine, or online for live HD video broadcasts.”

For event details and to order tickets, visit bowdoinfestival.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: