BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will celebrate Schooner Fare’s 41 years of performing in Maine at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at 804 Washington St.

Schooner Fare has won unanimous critical praise for captivating harmonies and winning stage presence. In addition to their numerous original songs on both contemporary and traditional themes, the band also writes and performs topical songs, country ballads and maritime masterpieces that have made their name synonymous with the “Down East” style.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, states: “Schooner Fare is regarded as the premier performing group of original and traditional songs.”

Consummate entertainers, their energetic concerts are laced with a Maine brand of universal humor. Combining their talents on six-string guitars, 12-string guitars, and banjos, Schooner Fare’s distinctive vocal and instrumental arrangements have been hailed by such folk music icons as the Kingston Trio, the Limeliters, the Chad Mitchell Trio, the Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem and Tom Paxton.

Schooner Fare’s many recordings receive radio play on four continents and worldwide on satellite radio. The original songs of Schooner Fare’s Chuck and Steve Romanoff continue to be recorded and performed by other artists in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Ireland and Australia.

The interplay of these two brothers will certainly spark laughter, singing, toe-tapping and possibly a few people will break out in dance. It is their fondest wish that audiences will enjoy their performances as much as they enjoy performing for them. They will surely give the audience a magical evening.

Tickets are on sale now for $22 advance and $25 door. They are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

