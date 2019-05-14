AUBURN — Four students from Central Maine Community College are among the 20 Maine community college students named to the 2019 All-Maine Academic Team. The students were selected in recognition of outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service.

The CMCC students receiving the award, which includes a $500 scholarship from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, are Benjamin Creznic of Wilton; Tyler Hayes of Waldoboro; Zakiya Sheikh of Lewiston; and Rusty Vining of Auburn.

Ben Creznic

 

Creznic is an honors student in the nursing program. He plans to continue his studies after CMCC to earn a BSN degree while working in an emergency room. He ultimately wants to serve as a nurse practitioner in rural Maine.

Tyler Hayes

 

Hayes earned President’s Honors last fall in the precision machining technology program. He works at Knox Machine in Warren where he operates large CNC machines that makes electrical turbine parts.

Zakiya Sheikh

 

As an honors student in the graphic communications program, Sheikh has found an outlet for developing her creative passion for photography and graphic art. She hopes to work in print media.

Rusty Vining

 

After serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan, Vining returned to Maine and enrolled in the precision machining technology program and has earned highest honors. He hopes to continue his studies after CMCC to earn an engineering degree relevant to the machining field.

The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges.

