DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center will present” Songs of the Wild West” by Singers Workshop at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Under the direction of Mary Bastoni, Mountain Top Music Center’s Singers Workshop will offer an afternoon of songs featuring music that paints a picture of the Wild West. Music includes selections from “Oklahoma,” “Rawhide,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “I’m an Old Cowhand.” A sing-along may even erupt at the end of the production.

Put on your hats and boots for a rootin’, tootin’ time and skidaddle on down to the Denmark Arts Center and join Singers Workshop members Peter Cash, Louis King, Virginia Spaulding, Michelle Coffey, Teresa Dyer, Tom Ferrent, Dave Mason and Bob Carper.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org (events or calendar) or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

