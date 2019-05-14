LEWISTON — In conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day, the Dempsey Center is hosting a celebratory event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, open to anyone who has been impacted by cancer.

The event will provide an opportunity for light refreshments, music and conversation while connecting with other cancer survivors and caregivers. The theme is “Survivors Rock.”

“Whether a person is currently in cancer treatment, living with cancer, past cancer or caregiving for someone with cancer,” said Wendy Tardif, center executive director, “this celebration is for them.”

Anyone who plans to attend should RSVP by calling the Dempsey Center at 207-795-8250. A similar event is being held at the South Portland location at the same time.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: