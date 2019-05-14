POLAND — The Deputy Dennis P. Sampson Community 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, June 22, in the memory of Androscoggin County Deputy Dennis P. Sampson, who died unexpectedly on May 5, 2018, while off-duty at his residence in Poland.

Registration will be held at 8:15 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start time at the Poland Spring Inn Preservation Park. Cost prior to June 1 is $20, adults; $10, ages 6 to 17; free, 5 and under. After June 1, the price will increases to $25 and $15, with 5 and under free. T-shirts will be available for $20, cotton; $24, wicking; and extra $2 for sizes 2XL and higher.

The funds raised will be used for a scholarship going to a graduating Poland Regional High School student entering the field of first responders (law enforcement, fire, rescue and EMS). Sampson spent a lot of time in local schools, and on occasion students were granted the opportunity to job-shadow with him.

For more information and to register, go to https://dps5k.weebly.com.

The Poland Spring Heritage Days events will follow starting at 10 a.m.

Sampson was born in Lewiston on Oct. 5, 1966, and grew up in Auburn, the youngest son of Richard R. Sampson and Georgette Gobeil Sampson. He became an Eagle Scout in 1983 and lived the principles he learned in the Scouts. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1985 and entered the Army Reserves soon after. Sampson served as a reserve police officer for Auburn as well as a full-time officer with the Paris Police Department upon graduating from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 1991. Sampson had been serving in the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department since 2005.

On Oct. 25, 1991, he married Celeste Perrier. Together they built their home in Poland, living there since 1995. They welcomed their son, Jeremy, into their family in 1998.

Sampson loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors, often cleaning and cutting trees to expand his outdoor living space.

