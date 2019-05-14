LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Elder Abuse Task Force will host the 10th annual Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, June 19, in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The fair will be held at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The event will offer a chance to learn about local resources and services and provide an opportunity to socialize with fellow seniors.

The fair will feature a variety of speakers on topics related to aging, safety and wellness, as well as information tables from local organizations that work with seniors. This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Marilyn Gugliucci.

It is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Contact Kelley at 207-795-6744, ext. 222, to sign up. Space is limited. A free lunch and morning refreshments will be provided and prizes will be raffled.

The Androscoggin Elder Abuse Task Force is a community partnership dedicated to ending elder abuse, generating resources, educating the community and advocating to meet the needs of elder abuse victims.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: