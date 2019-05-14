NORWAY — Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Foundation has offered a grant to the Oxford Hills Community Gardens — Alan Day Community Garden — in Norway, allowing an expansion to provide healthy, fresh, nutritious and affordable fruits and vegetables to local communities.

The garden is a grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2009, with the mission “to cooperatively create an educational demonstration garden, where people can grow their own food using organic, sustainable methods to support an enduring community food system.” For 10 years the garden has provided gardening space for the community, hosted educational workshops and community gatherings, and shared garden-fresh meals.

By expanding its local food access program, it will be able to invite more community members and businesses to participate, both as volunteers and as local food consumers.

Much of the food distribution will happen as part of a community market at the garden throughout the summer. The community market will be held Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 28 to Sept. 13, and will feature live music, ready-to-eat foods, a pizza oven, workshops and cooking demonstrations and vegetables for sale. Because of the grant, some foods will be available for free and on a “pay-what-you-can” basis.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: