HALLOWELL — Kayla Thayer of Auburn has been selected as Student of the Year at Central Maine Community College (CMCC). She and six other Maine community college students were honored recently for their academic success and campus and community involvement at a ceremony in Hallowell hosted by the Maine Community College System (MCCS) Board of Trustees.

Since starting at CMCC in the fall of 2017, Thayer has earned high honors or president’s honors every semester in the Life Sciences program. In addition to her academic success, Thayer has been active on campus with the TRIO and Honor’s Program, as secretary of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and as a tutor in the Math/Science Center. Thayer has also been an MS Walk volunteer and an event volunteer at Safe Voices. She is employed at Hannaford in Turner.

Thayer will graduate from CMCC this spring, then transfer to the University of Maine to earn a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a concentration in pre-pharmacy. She hopes to eventually pursue a doctoral degree in pharmacy and work for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

