LEWISTON — Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend? Great family fun is happening at The Public Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, when the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers perform their award-winning show, “The Legend of the Banana Kid.”

Still shot from the show, “The Legend of the Banana Kid.”

Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure. With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits.

“The Legend of the Banana Kid” features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, and a slew of flying and twirling Styrofoam bananas. Almost an hour in length, the show is perfect for children age 4 and up.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor and is comprised of three siblings. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers have received three citations of excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award for puppetry.

Tickets for “The Legend of the Banana Kid” are $5 for anyone ages 4 to 18, and $10 for adults. For tickets, call 207-782-3200 or visit www.thepublictheatre.org.

