BRIDGTON — It is concert time again for the members of the Lake Region Community Chorus. This enthusiastic singing group is made up of 55 members from 14 surrounding towns. They will present a varied program made up of traditional classical pieces, folk songs, spirituals and a tribute to Cole Porter called, “Let’s Fall in Love.”

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel in North Bridgton.

The LRCC is directed by Jan Jukkola, Susan Stockwell and Dan Allen. The group is accompanied by Carolyn Stanhope and Sara-Sue Schreiber. The program will also include accompaniments by Rusty Wiltjer, percussion, and Mark Priola, electric bass. They will be joined by instrumentalists from the chorus, including Ginny Halligan, flute, Glen Jukkola, violin, and Jan Jukkola, clarinet.

The concert is free, but donations to help cover music and operating costs will be accepted. Email [email protected] or call 207-647-2584 for more information.

