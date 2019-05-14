LISBON — The Town Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $16.8 million school budget for 2019-20.

The spending plan is up $425,988 — about 2.6% — from this year. The increase is mostly attributable to increases in salaries and the cost of benefits, according to town officials.

The budget will require a 5.5% increase in the amount raised locally for schools. The impact on property taxes, however, has yet to be released.

The budget includes funding to maintain and improve buildings, grounds, equipment and technology, including computers, laptops and tablets.

The School Department also plans to continue improving and expanding its athletic fields and facilities.

