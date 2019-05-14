100 years ago: 1919

Miss Jennie Lawrence Pratt, Bates ’90, has been writing and publishing poetry of a high order of merit ever since her college days. She is the author of the beautiful sonnet which is printed beneath Professor Stanton’s picture in the Bates library. The fine memorial poem written for the special service after his death is being passed around among his friends. She has a number of stories published, some in the Advance, one in High School Life, and one in a Chicago magazine for young people.

50 years ago: 1969

The Lewiston Health Department will hold a measles clinic from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday for those individuals already registered. The registration for the pre-school children took place last month.

25 years ago: 1994

For the second year in a row, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Central Maine Medical Center are co-sponsoring the annual “Teaming Up for Your Health” in conjunction with the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce and In coordination with the second annual Great Falls Balloon Festival on Aug 20. A new race run time at 8:30 am will enable participants to enjoy a full day of festival activities. The Biathlon is part of the extended weekend of festival and celebration that will begin with balloon lift-offs in the second annual Great Falls Balloon Festival, and end Sunday with hundreds of finishers crossing the line of the 13th annual Androscoggin Challenge Triathalon.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

