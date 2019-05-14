WINTHROP — Maine writer Susan Conley will read from and discuss her new book, “Elsey Come Home,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St.

The event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum hosted by the library and sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

The book, released earlier this year, is a portrait of contemporary womanhood, with themes of addiction, marriage and motherhood.

As a writer, Conley has been published in The New York Times, The Daily Beast, The Paris Review and the Harvard Review. As an editor at Ploughshares Magazine in Boston, she wrote book reviews. She has also taught creative writing and literature at several colleges including Emerson, Simmons and The University of New England.

She currently teaches at the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Program and is the Jack Kerouac Visiting Writer at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

For more information, call the library at 207-377-8673.

