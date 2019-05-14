GRAY — Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park volunteer group will hold a plant sale from Saturday May 25, through Memorial Day, May 27, at the park, located off Route 26. An American Red Cross blood drive will also be held that Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the plants will all be available for purchase in the wildlife park parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so no admission fee is required. Starting Monday, Memorial Day, plant sales will continue inside the park until they are all gone.

Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park help out in many ways. Visit www.wildlifeparkfriends.org for more information.

In addition, a Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1o a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Donors who register receive free admission to the park and a discount for immediate family members on that day. Preregister at www.redcrossblood.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: