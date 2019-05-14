TURNER — The summer schedule for the “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo has been announced. Times will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. May through August and 6 to 7:30 p.m. in September.

The schedule is as follows:

May 21: Mary Murphy, Blues/Jazz.

May 28: Honor Flight Maine, honoring veterans, including patriotic music and information about the mission of Honor Flight Maine. More details at www.honorflightmaine.org.

June 4: Rabbi Sruli Dresdner and Lisa Mayer, Klezmer and Old World Music.

June 11: Jodi Sylvester & Gang, Swing, Soft Rock, Frank Sinatra to ZZ Ward.

June 18: Tom Stevens of Turner Templeton, Soft Rock.

June 25: The Grown Ups, Linda Liberty, Frank Coffin and T. Hamilton, Country, Rock, Blues, Folk.

July 2: Fun Run, Kiddie Rock Band, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Zack & Mia Reinstein, sing-along.

July 2: Hurry Down Sunshine, Stan Davis and Brian Kavanah, Folk, Acoustic, Love Songs.

July 4: Marty Lang & Friends, Lindsey Montana, Doug Sites and Bob Lynch, Rock and Roll, Jazz.

July 9: LaBlanc Family Band, French, Country, Cajun, and Ho-Down, with surprise guests.

July 16: Denny Breau with Frank Coffin & special guest, Debbie Morin, Acoustic, Folk, Originals.

July 23: Mike Preston and Kim Curry, Country Music.

July 30: Hangin’ with Hooper, Brad Hooper & Rusty Wiltjer, Acoustic, Folk, Blues, Americana.

Aug. 6: Mill Town Road Show, five-piece band, Americana, Country, Originals.

Aug. 13: Back Woods Road Band, six-piece seasoned, energetic Bluegrass.

Aug. 20: Kevin Libby & Friends, Folk, Rock & Roll.

Aug. 27: Chris Poulson & Friends, Folk, Rock.

Sept. 3: The Cobblestones, M. & M. Plourde, C. Constanzi, T. Simmons, Acoustic Americana.

Sept. 10: Hot Damn, Norm and Deb Pelletier, Country to Classic Rock.

Sept. 17: The Only Hope, high school musicians, from ’50s to ’90s.

The Gazebo is located at 98 Mathew’s Way, off Rte. 117 toward the T.P. Library in Turner Center. Parking is available and there is often food. The hat is passed to pay the musicians. Suggested donations are $5 to $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954 or visit the Facebook page, “Music for Mavis.”

