RANGELEY — The Artists Trail is a new joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region to artists of all genres. The trail is also supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

The trail also features a website and online gallery for artists and photographers to post their images created on, along or off the designated sites. It is a way for visitors to view a collection of original art and images of the region and connect with artists. The trail includes specific sites like Height of Land, Bald Mountain and Cascade Stream Gorge as well as scenic routes like the Dead River between Rangeley and Stratton and Rangeley’s National Scenic Byway.

To introduce the Artists Trail, the RFA is sponsoring a variety of events this summer. Two “plein air” workshops have been scheduled: July 23 to 26 with George Van Hook (all media) and Aug. 13 to 16 with Michael Vermette (watercolor). Each workshop is two and a half days of instruction over a four-day period open to adult artists of all ability levels.

Two juried exhibits at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery will feature work created along the Artists Trail. Open to all, the Western Mountain Photography Show, Sept. 14 to 30, and the Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit, Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, will feature photos and original art created along the trail. The gallery is located at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St.

For more information about the workshops, exhibits or the Artists Trail, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Visual Arts,” or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: