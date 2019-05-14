POLAND — Policy changes in grading and graduation requirements at Poland Regional High School will be instituted next year, Principal Cari Medd told Regional School Unit 16 directors Monday night.

She said a grade point scale of 1 to 4, with 2.5 being a passing grade, will replace the current practice, which is more complicated, based on a 1 to 4.33 scale and not recognized by most colleges.

Medd said the change will not affect students’ current placement in class. She said the GPAs of students currently in grades nine through 11 will be recalculated to the 4.0 scale.

School administrators surveyed teachers and students in regard to changing the grading policy. All of the teachers approved, while 84% of the 220 students who voted agreed to the change.

Medd said parents were notified of the proposed changes, but did not comment.

As for the graduation policy revisions, Medd said more flexibility will be given in social studies and English standards, with social studies requiring 3.5 credits and English requiring 4 credits. Students will be required to meet math standards through math 4 curriculum rather than just four credits. In science, students will need to meet standards of particular content in order to gain four credits.

Medd also announced that 2004 high school graduate Carolyn Hricko will be the commencement speaker at high school graduation exercises at 4 p.m. Saturday. Hricko resides in Baltimore and is employed with John Hopkins University as a research program manager with the Food System Policy Program. The program examines sustainable food system policies that protect public health and the environment.

School board Chairwoman Mary Martin released the following results from a community survey, based on a scale of 1 to 5 with one rated lowest and five rated highest:

• Value of an RSU 16 education, 3.85.

• Effective district and school communication, 3.75.

• Communication regarding the school budget and district needs, 3.18.

Regarding salary levels being “about right,” survey responses were:

• Superintendent, 67%.

• Building administrators, 61%.

• Central Office support staff, 60%.

• School support staff, 44%.

• Transportation staff, 37%.

• Teachers, 28%.

