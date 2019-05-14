Regional School Unit 9 directors and administrators Tuesday recognized the top 10 scholars of the Class of 2019 at Mt. Blue High School, and the Student of the Year at Foster Career and Technical Education Center, both in Farmington. From left are Mt. Blue students Katherine R. Brittain of Farmington; Marielle R. Pelletier of Industry; Chelsea B. Seabold of Wilton; Hallie G. Pike of Jay; Alexys Greenman of Wilton; Elysia P. Roorbach of Farmington; Ryan O. Haszko of Farmington; and Zachary P. Gunther of Farmington, and Foster CTE student Matthew Otte of Farmington. Not pictured are Mt. Blue students Maeve M. Hickey of Chesterville and Samuel A. Smith of Farmington. Franklin Journal photo by Dee Menear

FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors voted Tuesday to livestream the upcoming district budget meeting despite a Feb. 12 decision to halt livesteaming for a year.

The board’s decision to suspend livestreaming included challenges for staff to set up equipment, availability of advance digital media students at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center to run the equipment, and an outdated microphone system.

“There are pros and cons to livestream a meeting where you want people to attend,” Superintendent Tina Meserve said. “You don’t want people watching. You want them here to discuss the budget. However, if they don’t come, you still want them to be informed for the June 11 budget referendum.”

Director Iris Silverstein of Farmington said livestreaming the meeting allowed those who could not come to be able to hear the discussion.

“We should err on the side of transparency,” said Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington, who made the motion to resume livestreaming for the upcoming meeting.

The proposed $37.12 million budget for 2019-20 is $1.57 million, or 4.44%, more than this year’s spending plan.

The budget meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus on Seamon Road. The livestream can be viewed on the district website. Following the meeting, the recording will be archived on the website.

 

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Foster CTE Center, Mt. Blue High School, RSu 9
Related Stories
Latest Articles