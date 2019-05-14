FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors voted Tuesday to livestream the upcoming district budget meeting despite a Feb. 12 decision to halt livesteaming for a year.

The board’s decision to suspend livestreaming included challenges for staff to set up equipment, availability of advance digital media students at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center to run the equipment, and an outdated microphone system.

“There are pros and cons to livestream a meeting where you want people to attend,” Superintendent Tina Meserve said. “You don’t want people watching. You want them here to discuss the budget. However, if they don’t come, you still want them to be informed for the June 11 budget referendum.”

Director Iris Silverstein of Farmington said livestreaming the meeting allowed those who could not come to be able to hear the discussion.

“We should err on the side of transparency,” said Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington, who made the motion to resume livestreaming for the upcoming meeting.

The proposed $37.12 million budget for 2019-20 is $1.57 million, or 4.44%, more than this year’s spending plan.

The budget meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus on Seamon Road. The livestream can be viewed on the district website. Following the meeting, the recording will be archived on the website.

