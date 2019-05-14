Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, welcomed Park Avenue Elementary School student Tessa Hayashida and Auburn Middle School student Kaia Hayashida, both of Auburn, to serve as Honorary Pages in the Maine Senate. Claxton also welcomed the Rev. Dr. Jodi Hayashida of First Universalist Church of Auburn to the State House recently. Hayashida gave the opening prayer in the Maine Senate before the start of the day’s legislative session. From the left front are Honorary Pages Kaia and Tessa Hayashida; back, Hayashida and Claxton.
Latest Articles
-
Maine
-
Advertiser Democrat
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
The Bethel Citizen
-
Advertiser Democrat
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.