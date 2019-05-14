HALLOWELL — The Harlow is seeking submissions of ceramic work to be considered for “Formations,” an open call juried show on view Aug. 2 to Sept. 7. The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. July 1. Submissions will be juried by Harlow staff and ceramic artist Tyler Gulden.

Artists may submit up to four pieces. Sets will not be considered as one submission; each separate piece will be counted toward the four-piece limit. Original ceramic art of any type may be submitted, including but not limited to, utilitarian, decorative, traditional, contemporary and installation.

Work that has been previously exhibited at the Harlow is not eligible. All works entered must be original work by the submitting artist. Artists should be residents of Maine at least part of the year or otherwise have a strong connection to the state. Return shipping will be actual cost of postage plus $20 to cover staff time.

Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

