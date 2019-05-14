WEST GARDINER — Metal artist Tom Ferrero of Vienna has been named the 2019 recipient of the Maine Crafts Association Master Craft Artist Award. The award recognizes Ferrero’s outstanding body of work and his passion for arts in education and a longtime commitment to sharing his craft with young people.

As a jeweler and metals artist, Ferrero’s practice centers on sculptural jewelry and metal objects built from silver, gold, copper and precious gemstones. His work can be described as complex, detail-driven, theatrical and ornate.

He has achieved international recognition and top prizes in jewelry and metal arts.

In 2016 he moved to Maine year-round and works as an independent artist and part-time art instructor for Maranacook Community High School in Readfield. He is also an occasional lecturer for the University of Maine at Augusta. In the summers he instructs silversmithing classes at a local children’s camp where he will be celebrating his 16th season in June.

