AUBURN — Traci Austin will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.
Austin, along with her husband, Tony, is a co-owner of Frank’s Restaurant & Pub and Legendary Status Embroidery Shop, both on Main Street in Lisbon Falls. She runs the day-to-day operations of both businesses. Frank’s is open seven days a week and Legendary Status is open Monday through Friday and weekends by appointment. She is also an elected school committee member and volunteers with the Lisbon Athletic Boosters, Friends of Eagles Hockey and Positive Change Lisbon.
For more information, contact President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588, follow the Facebook page or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.
