LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music closes its season Wednesday, May 29, with a performance by violinisit Aya Wakita beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St. Wakita’s program includes the music of Bach and medieval troubadour Bernart de Ventadom, as well as Japanes and Irish folk songs and tunes.
Wakita is a rising senior studying music education at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. She started studying the violin when she moved to India in sixth grade from Japan, and now studies under the guidance of Dr. Robert Lehmann. Wakita will be student teaching in the spring of 2020, and hopes to teach music abroad after graduating.
Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.
-
Encore
Kids’ architectural design workshop coming to Norway art studio
-
Encore
Violinist Aya Wakita to perform at Oasis of Music
-
Encore
DAC Singers Workshop to feature ‘Songs of the Wild West’
-
Encore
Kids’ puppet show, ‘The Legend of the Banana Kid,’ set for May 19
-
Encore
Chocolate Church welcomes return of Schooner Fare on May 18