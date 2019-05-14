LEWISTON — The YWCA Central Maine has several upcoming opportunities available through the aquatics school. For information on the prerequisites of the classes, contact Linda Sherman. Call the front desk at 207-795-4050 to register for any of the following classes:

American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Waterfront: A blended learning class where there is less time in the classroom, more time in the pool. This new format allows participants age 15 and older to become a certified lifeguard. Participants will spend seven to eight hours working at their own pace online, then demonstrate all skills learned for prevention of injuries and rescue of swimmers, including providing the emergency skills of first aid and CPR/AED. The course will provide additional open water skills useful to those working at beaches or youth camps. Certificate is valid for two years. Registration deadline is June 10. Cost is $373 and the training will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 to 21.

American Red Cross Lifeguard Blended Learning: This is a new format that allows participants age 15 and older to become a certified lifeguard in time for summer employment. Participants spend 10 to 12 hours working at their own pace online, then come in and demonstrate all skills learned for prevention and rescue of swimmers, including providing the emergency skills of first aid and CPR. Certification is valid for two years. Registration deadline is June 13. Cost is $337 and the training will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 and 24.

American Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor Training: The class teaches currently certified American Red Cross Lifeguards age 17 and older how to teach the lifeguard training course, including CPR/AED for professional rescuers and healthcare providers/first aid. Registration deadline is June 11. Cost is $337 and the training will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 to 27.

American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Training: The course teaches students age 16 and older to teach the ARC program of swim instruction and basic water rescue. Cost is $525 plus an additional online fee of $35. Training will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 and 12.

American Red Cross Basic Water Rescue: The training teaches participants 14 and older non-swimming rescue skills necessary for childcare providers with pools less than four feet deep and less than 16 feet wide where a non-swimming rescue is practical. This is also a good class for parents and grandparents with pools or other open water. The program, consisting of in-class lecture and water skills, teaches students to recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies. The class is for national certification, valid for three years. Registration deadline is June 7. Cost is $85 and training will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9.

YWCA Tiger Sharks Swim Team

There is still time to sign up for the Tiger Sharks Swim Team for ages 5 to 8. The summer session runs from May 6 to Aug. 4. It is for youth interested in competitive swimming to have instruction in a positive and encouraging environment. Coaches will focus on stroke development, increasing endurance, nutrition and fun.

In order to build team spirit, all swimmers will practice at the same time, with swimmers of the same ability and speed in each lane. Members will participate in USA swim meets (meets are optional) and travel is required for all meets. To join, youth must be able to swim two continuous laps (50 yards), one freestyle and one backstroke. Head coach is Ryan Pare and assistant coach is Mark Tremblay.

For more information on the YWCA Central Maine, visit www.ywcamaine.org.

filed under: