AUBURN — A power outage occurred Wednesday morning when a dump truck snagged a power line on Poland Road in Auburn.

As of noon, Central Maine Power reported the outage near the intersection of Hotel and Poland roads affected 1,695 customers in Auburn, Durham and New Gloucester. However, by 2 p.m. the outage report listed 1,710 customers without power in Auburn, Durham, Lewiston and Minot.

The dump truck, with its truck bed left open, snagged a power line, snapping two power poles on Poland Road near Royal Avenue.

A separate outage was reported Wednesday morning by officials at Lewiston High School, which said the school and technical center were operating with its emergency generator. Power was later restored.

