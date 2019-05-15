These Dirigo High School students earned classroom awards for March. In front from left are Mariah Ripley, Alg 3; Emma Abbott, Alt Economics; Sarah Milledge, AP U.S. History; Dallas Berry, Eng 10; Will Hines, Spanish 2; Ian Salvati, JMG; and Sophia Jacques, AP Literature; back row, Vanessa Wing, Physical Science; Autumn Thibodeau, Math; Megan Fletcher, WLS French; Jacob Hunter, Physical Science; Ethan Woods, World Issues; Nathan Child, Phys Ed; Tucker Olsen, Physics; and Joe Bryant, Forensic Science.
The Dirigo High School faculty chose senior Lillie Williams as March Student of the Month. From left are Melissa Littlehale, mother; Lillie Williams; Grady Littlehale, stepfather; and Principa. Lisa Twomey.
Latest Articles
-
Maine
-
Advertiser Democrat
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
The Bethel Citizen
-
Advertiser Democrat
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.