 

 

These Dirigo High School students earned classroom awards for March. In front from left are Mariah Ripley, Alg 3; Emma Abbott, Alt Economics; Sarah Milledge, AP U.S. History; Dallas Berry, Eng 10; Will Hines, Spanish 2; Ian Salvati, JMG; and Sophia Jacques, AP Literature; back row, Vanessa Wing, Physical Science; Autumn Thibodeau, Math; Megan Fletcher, WLS French; Jacob Hunter, Physical Science; Ethan Woods, World Issues; Nathan Child, Phys Ed; Tucker Olsen, Physics; and Joe Bryant, Forensic Science.  

The Dirigo High School faculty chose senior Lillie Williams as March Student of the Month. From left are Melissa Littlehale, mother; Lillie Williams; Grady Littlehale, stepfather; and Principa. Lisa Twomey.

