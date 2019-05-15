Robert Taylor of Jay, a teacher at Spruce Mountain High School, right, was named the 2019 Franklin County Teacher of the Year at a ceremony held at the State House on May 9. He was presented a legislative sentiment recognizing the achievement before the ceremony by Sen. Russell Black, R-Franklin. Maine Teacher of the Year is a program of the Maine Department of Education administered by Educate Maine to recognize and celebrate outstanding professional educators in Maine schools. Teachers are nominated by students, parents, co-workers, administrators, school or district committees, friends or community members. Winners are selected by a panel each year.

