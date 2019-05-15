WASHINGTON, D.C. — Glen Holmes of Buckfield, president of Community Concepts Finance Corp. based in Paris, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced the appointment recently.

As president of the corporation, Holmes oversees the day-to-day operations of the $12 million nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution. Working with a five-member board of directors, executive leadership and the corporation’s parent organization, he plans, designs and implements a strategy that lays out the direction and future vision of the corporation.

In addition, he works with corporation managers to develop new and improve outreach strategies to expand the corporation’s reach. He has held senior management positions in government and the private sector.

Prior to joining the corporation in 2012, he spent five years in the U.S. Air Force and held local management positions, including town manager of Buckfield. He also serves as treasurer for the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA and as chairman of the Buckfield Village Corp.

