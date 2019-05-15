DEAR SUN SPOTS: My sixth-grade class is taking on a project to give back to the community of Mechanic Falls. We’re discussing the possibility of building little libraries and placing them throughout the town in time for Community Day on June 1. From the first moment, students have been all over this idea.

Our goal is to build four little libraries if we are able to raise enough funds. The students had to submit their ideas to the superintendent, proving that this would be a learning experience. They designed their little libraries on Google Drawing, then Darrell Young came into the classroom and taught them how to draw plans to scale. They’ve also been putting together a slide show to present to the town manager.

Once we’ve raised funds and the weather improves, we’ll have volunteers come help with the construction. Kids will be divided into four crews and be part of the project from beginning to end. They still need to do research on what kinds of materials could hold up to Maine winters!

It would be fantastic if readers would consider donating to the cause.

— Valier, sixth-grade teacher, Elm Street School

ANSWER: Little libraries not only offer an opportunity to exchange books, but they are adorable! These are sprouting up all over. For more information, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

May17-19 marks the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit with “The Big Share.” To celebrate this event, readers are encouraged to bring a book to share at their nearest little library.

If you don’t have one in your community, you may want to consider building and/or tending one. These little libraries are meant to foster community, spark creativity and inspire reading.

To donate to the Elm Street School project, call the school at 345-3381.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, at The Village Inn in New Auburn.

Through your wonderful and valuable Sun Spots we invite all members of our class, including spouses, to attend.

Victor Gould, founder of the class luncheon, will supervise the cutting of the cake.

Following the luncheon, Donald M. Gay Scholarship trustees will meet at the high school at 2 p.m. to determine the winner of this year’s $7,500 award in honor of the late Donald M. Gay, ELHS’s music director from 1944 to 1959.

The scholarship was created when the Class of ’51 planned its 50th reunion in 2001. Since that time, 19 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $80,000. The fund has grown to about $225,000.

Our class also congratulates the ELHS Class of 1976 on the announcement of its decision to award a 1976 scholarship annually in honor of classmates who have died.

The EL Class of 1951 joins Sun Spots is challenging all area high school seniors to consider a scholarship program that could provide benefits for years to come.

Thank you, Sun Spots! You make good things happen!

— Bob, no town

ANSWER: I’m so proud to be part of all the good news, good works, and good feelings that happen in the L-A community, otherwise known as Sun Spots Land. This column is all about connection.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: