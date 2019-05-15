LEWISTON — Lunafest, a national film festival that features short films by, for and about women, will take place at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., on Wednesday, May 15. Each year, various organizations bring Lunafest to their communities and raise funds for their local nonprofits as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures.

Showtime will be 6 p.m.; the building will open at 5 and seating will start at 5:30 p.m.

Plan to stay for a discussion session conducted by Carolina Gonzalez Valencia, assistant professor of art and visual culture at Bates College, following the films.

LA Women Rising, a collaborative of four agencies that work together to end violence against women, is again sponsoring the event in Lewiston. The participating agencies that will each benefit from the showing are the Center for Wisdom’s Women, Safe Voice, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and the YWCA.

This is the third annual showing sponsored by and for LA Women Rising. This year’s event will conclude with a discussion of the films led by Valencia.

Tickets are available in advance at each LA Women Rising participating agency or online for $20. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for $25.

Read about the films and watch a trailer at www.LUNAFEST.org. For more information, visit Lunafest online or call 207-513-3922.

