MEXICO — The Fire Department has received a $2,000 grant that will cover the cost of one set of hitch gear (coat and pants).

Town Manager Jack Gaudet said the award is a Safety Enhancement Grant from the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Fund.

The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement Grants and Scholarship Grants provide financial assistance to members of the MMA Workers Compensation Fund to buy safety equipment or services to assist in reducing the frequency and severity of workplace injuries.

In related news at the May 7 Board of Selectmen meeting, Fire Chief Richard Jones said hose testing will take place behind the Mexico Fire Department from June 4-6 for the Mexico, Dixfield and Peru fire departments. The road behind the Town Hall will be shut down during that time.

In other business:

The board set bid prices for four foreclosed properties, covering the back taxes: 23 Roxbury Road, $10,000 minimum; 62 Granite St., $7,000 minimum with an add-on that lead has to be removed from the building before anyone can move in and the Code Enforcement Officer has to sign off after the lead abatement; 17 Main St., $10,000 minimum; 387 Main St., $8,000 minimum.

New signs at the Recreation Park indicate no pets are allowed, with the exception of service dogs that have been trained to assist people with disabilities.

Board member Reggie Arsenault added that owners of service dogs are responsible for their animals’ waste while in the park.

