TURNER — “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo will open for the season on Tuesday, May 21, with lively tunes from the acoustic Bald Hill Band from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Otherwise known as New Gloucester Newgrass, the Bald Hill Band is a collaboration of friends who met when their kids started going to school together.

They started playing for fun at cookouts and after a few years decided to form a band. That was 20 years ago. Over the years there have been many differing configurations of musicians.

For the last four years the band has consisted of Renee St. Jean, guitar; Ben DeTroy, mandolin; Hal Phillips, guitar; Todd Burrowes, Kim Chasse, drums; and Chris Ricardi, guitar. Jazz/blues singer Mary Murphy is unable to open the season, but she will close it on Sept. 24.

Bring a chair, bring a blanket, bring a friend. The hat is passed to support the musicians. Suggested donations are $5 to $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: